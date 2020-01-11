Bossier Parish residents asked to report storm damage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials urge residents who suffered storm damage to report their damage.

If your Bossier Parish residence or business has been impacted or damaged by the severe weather impacting our community on January 11, 2020, you are asked to report your damage to the BOHSEP.

Please call (318) 425-5352 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the week; if after hours, please leave a message, and someone will return your call. When you call or email, you are asked to provide the following information:

· Name

· Address

· Phone Number

· Do you have insurance?

· Do you own or rent your property?

· What is the extent of your damage?

This information assist Bossier leaders to determine the extent of damage from this event.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.