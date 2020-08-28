Bossier Police Jury, BPSO, residents help clear up roads following Hurricane Laura

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)) — Members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department, deputies, and nearby residents helped cleared up roadways within the parish Thursday afternoon following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, work crews with chain saws and strong backs were able to get out onto the roadways when the winds subsided. Police jury members, deputies, and neighbors were able to move a large sycamore tree that fell in the 100 block of Taylor Bend Street in Haughton.

BPSO says an officer with the Bossier Parish Police Jury Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit blocked traffic on Dogwood Trail at Bellevue Road where electrical poles and lines were downed by the storm.

Bossier Parish dispatchers and leadership coordinated the hundreds of calls throughout the parish and ensured the dozens of blocked streets were kept safe.

Deputies, posse members, firefighters, and first responders worked through the night and day to keep the roadways safe. They reportedly posted on roadways and drivers safe where trees and electrical lines had fallen. SWEPCO crews stayed quite busy Thursday after restoring power.

