Caddo and Shreveport officials make final preps before storm rolls in

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo parish and Shreveport city officials met Sunday to make final preparations before a much-anticipated winter storm rolls in.

At the Caddo Emergency Operations Center, officials discussed everything from roads to shelters to hospital preparations.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, who serves as director of Caddo’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, was host of the meeting, which was attended by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson.

Below are the plans put in place as the severe weather moves in:

Shelters – Anyone in need of shelter in Caddo Parish should contact 211 for assistance.

Caddo Sheriff’s Office – Auxiliary and Reserve deputies are on stand-by to assist Patrol deputies should more personnel be needed. Deputies are monitoring the roadways and are prepared to respond to emergencies and calls for service in the parish. Prator is urging citizens to use caution on icy roadways and travel only if necessary. Please visit the CPSO Facebook page for other travel and winter safety tips.

Parish of Caddo: Caddo Parish Animal services will have an emergency Animal Services Officer (ACO) on call for emergencies during inclement weather, such as animal bites against humans and injured animals. ACO’s will respond to welfare checks on animals unless the weather and roads prohibit them from doing so. As the shelter is at full capacity, no owner surrenders are currently being accepted. Emergencies can be reported to Animal Services by calling (318)-226-6624.

City of Shreveport: Shreveport Mayor Perkins said Shreveport is ready for any weather-related emergencies that may occur, with first responders are on standby to respond, along with other essential personnel. Perkins said the city is asking citizens to stay home if they don’t have to be out and take whatever precautions necessary precautions to keep their families safe.

The City has partnered with Hope Connections and the Salvation Army to ensure the City’s homeless population is safe and warm, and teams have been activated to do outreach to get the homeless in to shelters.

Shreveport Fire and Police are prepared and ready to respond to emergencies during the weather crises.

Crews have also been out treating roads for safety, and the Public Works Department has already closed bridges on Jewella and Linwood.

SporTran has suspended all bus routes starting today. This remains in effect until further notice.

Water and Sewerage is on the priority list with SWEPCO to keep power on at the City’s plants, and generators are ready if needed. In addition, Perkins said, the City has dry barrel hydrants and are confident those will be ready for use in case of a fire emergency.

SWEPCO: Crews have been staged across the service area to allow for faster response if outages occur. SWEPCO has more than 1,000 tree and line support personnel ready to respond if necessary.

For updates on traffic conditions, road closures, or other announcements, citizens can follow the social media accounts of:

Louisiana DOTD (www.facebook.com/LADOTD)

Caddo Sheriff’s Office (www.facebook.com/caddosheriff)

City of Shreveport (www.facebook.com/mayorofShreveport)

Parish of Caddo (www.facebook.com/parishofcaddo).