Caddo Parish activates Emergency Operations Center in response to winter weather

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has activated its 24-hour Emergency Operations Center in response to the winter weather.

According to Director of Caddo OHSEP Sheriff Steve Prator, a representative from multiple agencies will maintain a presence in the EOC until the inclement weather has passed and will serve as the strategic decision-making body for emergency and disaster response:

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

City of Shreveport Fire and Police Departments

Caddo Parish Commission Public Works

Regional Hospital Coordinator

Louisiana Army National Guard

Salvation Army of Shreveport

VOAD / Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (211)

Caddo sheriff’s deputies, City of Shreveport fire, police, and water personnel, and other emergency responders have been working throughout the winty weather to serve citizens.