Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

CenterPoint Energy urges Louisiana customers to lower thermostats, conserve energy during extreme cold

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CenterPoint Energy_1513141310880.JPG

HOUSTON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – CenterPoint Energy is urging Louisiana customers to lower their thermostats to conserve energy as inclement weather moves in over the state.

CenterPoint Energy is asking customers to reduce their thermostat settings to 60-65 degrees during the day when at home – and lower the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when asleep or away from home – until Friday morning. This step can help ensure that all customers continue to have gas service to stay safe and warm during the intensely cold weather.

SWEPCO also is asking their customers to conserve energy as well.

CenterPoint Energy offers these additional energy saving tips for customers:

Lower the temperature setting on your water heater and limit your use of hot water.

  • Open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun’s natural heat during the day.
  • Close shades and blinds at night to reduce heat loss through windows.
  • Check the CenterPoint Energy website for many more energy-saving tips.

If a customer experiences a loss of gas service, they should contact the utility at 888-876-5786.

CenterPoint Energy also provides a safety reminder in case of a suspected gas leak:

If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas inside or near your home, leave the area immediately on foot and don’t turn any electrical devices on or off, don’t use a garage door opener, and never use any phone until you are outside and away. When you are at a safe distance, report the potential leak by calling both 911 and CenterPoint Energy’s 24-hour hotline for Louisiana at 888-876-5786.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss