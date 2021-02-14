CenterPoint Energy urges Louisiana customers to lower thermostats, conserve energy during extreme cold

HOUSTON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – CenterPoint Energy is urging Louisiana customers to lower their thermostats to conserve energy as inclement weather moves in over the state.

CenterPoint Energy is asking customers to reduce their thermostat settings to 60-65 degrees during the day when at home – and lower the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when asleep or away from home – until Friday morning. This step can help ensure that all customers continue to have gas service to stay safe and warm during the intensely cold weather.

SWEPCO also is asking their customers to conserve energy as well.

CenterPoint Energy offers these additional energy saving tips for customers:

Lower the temperature setting on your water heater and limit your use of hot water.

Open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun’s natural heat during the day.

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce heat loss through windows.

Check the CenterPoint Energy website for many more energy-saving tips.

If a customer experiences a loss of gas service, they should contact the utility at 888-876-5786.

CenterPoint Energy also provides a safety reminder in case of a suspected gas leak:

If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas inside or near your home, leave the area immediately on foot and don’t turn any electrical devices on or off, don’t use a garage door opener, and never use any phone until you are outside and away. When you are at a safe distance, report the potential leak by calling both 911 and CenterPoint Energy’s 24-hour hotline for Louisiana at 888-876-5786.