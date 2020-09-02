CLECO: NW Louisiana power almost restored; now working in central part of state

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of noon today, Cleco has restored power to roughly 103,578, or 74 percent, of its 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

“Each day, we get closer to that magic number of 100 percent restored, which is what we’re working toward every day,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

“Because of the widespread damage we’re finding from one neighborhood to the next, this is not a typical storm restoration. In many areas, crews are having to rebuild many sections of our transmission and distribution electrical systems.”

Cleco reminds customers who have started clearing debris from their homes and yards not to pile debris underneath power lines or on top of electrical equipment, as it will likely slow the power restoration process. Customers also should always assume downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

Below are customer outages by parish as of noon.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.