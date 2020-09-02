DHH: Two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura bringing total to 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday verified two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 17.



A 36-year-old man and a woman in her 80s died of heat-related illness following the storm. Both deaths were in Beauregard Parish.

Below are details on the 17 deaths LDH has verified to date:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

Due to continued power outages throughout the state, heat-related illnesses are a real threat, as homes without electricity are unable to run air conditioning.

Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, occurring when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.

Warning signs of heat stroke vary but may include the following:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

If you see any of these signs, have someone call for immediate medical assistance while you begin cooling the victim. Do the following:

Get the victim to a shady area.

Cool the victim rapidly, using whatever methods you can. For example, immerse the victim in a tub of cool water; place the person in a cool shower; spray the victim with cool water from a garden hose; sponge the person with cool water; or if the humidity is low, wrap the victim in a cool, wet sheet and fan him or her vigorously.

Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until the body temperature drops to 101-102°F.

If emergency medical personnel are delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions.

Do not give the victim alcohol to drink.

Get medical assistance as soon as possible.

