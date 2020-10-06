Edwards declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state’s response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall in South Louisiana on Friday or Saturday.

The Governor will host a Unified Command Group meeting this afternoon, followed by a media briefing at 3 p.m., which will be streamed at gov.louisiana.gov. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ Emergency Operations Center will begin 24 hour operations on Wednesday.

Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 4 storm and will enter into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, with wind speeds greater than 130 miles per hour. While it is currently projected to weaken a bit before landfall, it may be a Category 3 storm and significant impacts are expected. Wind, rain and surge will likely be substantial.

“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”

“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared,” Edwards said.

