FEMA approves Hurricane Laura assistance for Caddo and two other parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – FEMA has approved three additional Louisiana parishes for Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura, bringing the total number of parishes where residents are eligible for aid to 21.

The newly approved parishes are Caddo, La Salle and St. Landry.

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.



So far, FEMA has registered more than 140,000 households in Louisiana, paying out more than $89 million to survivors of Hurricane Laura, including more than $59 million for housing assistance and almost $30 million for other needs assistance.



Hurricane Laura made landfall on Louisiana’s coast on Thursday, August 27. Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved on Friday, August 28. In his request, the Governor requested Individual Assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm, for those affected in 23 parishes total. So far, FEMA has approved IA for 21 parishes.



People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, St. Landry Vermilion, Vernon, Winn and Union can begin applying for assistance Sunday by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.



As of Sunday morning, there are 82,203 power outages in Louisiana, down from nearly 615,000 immediately after Hurricane Laura. Nearly 13,000 Louisianans affected by Hurricane Laura are sheltered in state, with thousands more in Texas hotels as well. If you need shelter, text LASHELTER to 898-211 for information about where to go or call 211. For information about Disaster SNAP, text LADSNAP to 898-211.

