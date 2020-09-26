FEMA: Caddo Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center reopens at Fair Grounds

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center in Caddo Parish has reopened.

The Center temporarily closed on Tuesday due to the storms in the area, but now has reopened in the parking lot of Independence Stadium at 3200 Stadium Drive in Shreveport.

It is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.

The drive-thru centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

No appointment is necessary.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

