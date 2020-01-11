GOHSEP: Keep phones near you to receive weather alerts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to prepare for severe weather expected to impact the state later tonight.

With the storms expected to hit during the overnight hours, weather experts are strongly encouraging everyone to have devices powered on and turned up loud enough to wake you up in order to receive emergency alerts from the National Weather Service.

Designate a safe spot in your home where you and your family will take cover during severe weather. This would be an interior room or hallway on the lowest level. Stay away from windows. The best place to be is a bathroom in the middle of the ground floor. The plumbing provides additional protection around the walls.

GOHSEP is activating its Crisis Action Team (CAT) Friday due to the weather threat. The team will stay activated through Monday night due to the college football national championship game in New Orleans.

The team will analyze and process any requests for support from local emergency managers at the parish level. GOHSEP’s regional coordinators will work with local officials potentially impacted by the storms and provide situational reports to the state emergency operations staff.

