Gov. Edwards: Louisianans should prepare now for Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are urging everyone to prepare for now what has become Hurricane Delta.

The tropical storm rapidly rapidly strengthened over the Caribbean Sea and became Hurricane Delta on Monday night.

Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center show that Tropical Storm Delta could grow to at least a Category 2 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall later this week.

Weather experts say there is growing confidence the storm will make landfall in Louisiana, but changes in the track and intensity of the storm are possible.

“It’s unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana’s coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle. It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously. That starts with staying weather aware and watching for updates from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service office for your region and your local media. While we hope the forecast improves, we must prepare for the threat on hand,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement Monday.

According to the governor’s office, conference calls with local emergency management leaders have started to determine what potential state resources could be needed for response. Unified Command Group meetings are being scheduled along with those local updates.

Louisianians are urged to check emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight, and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash, or traveler’s checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles, or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

The governor’s office will share updates about Delta, Hurricane Laura response and recovery, and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.