Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LAURA IMPACTS AND RADAR

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

History-making hurricane: Laura joins an infamous list of storms with one dubious distinction

Severe Weather

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CAMERON, La. (WKRG)- When Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, it joined a very short list of some of the worst storms to ever hit the united states. Laura is only one of 10 storms on record to make landfall with winds of over 150 miles per hour. The last was Michael that wiped parts of the Florida panhandle away.

  • Laura (2020)
  • Michael (2018)
  • Charley (2004)
  • Andrew (1992)
  • Camille (1969)
  • Labor Day (1935)
  • Freeport (1932)
  • FL Keys (1919)
  • Indianola (1886)
  • Last Island (1856)

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss