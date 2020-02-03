How to download the ArkLaTexHomepage App

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of severe weather on Tuesday could lead to power outages, so you want to make sure you have the ArkLaTexHomepage.com app on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the ArkLaTex.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

