LA DOTD discourages unnecessary travel over next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are urging citizens to remain indoors and stay off affected roadways as travel conditions remain hazardous.

Bridges and overpasses across the state are the first to accumulate ice and can cause dangerous situations. Over the past two days, Troopers have investigated nearly 150 crashes.

Frigid temperatures are keeping the mix of snow and ice that blanketed the region overnight from melting away and forecasts indicate it is only going to get colder before another round of snow and ice arrive later this week.

Wintry conditions did not stop Thomas Humphery from taking a spin in the snow on North Market Monday afternoon, because he says he has experience driving in it.

“We’re just out here having a good time, we got the family riding around enjoying the snow, we don’t get to see it too much around here.”

But the LA DOTD is strongly discouraging unnecessary travel over the next couple of days, releasing an advisory Sunday night that all state-maintained roadways with the exception of I-20 and I-49 (sections that remain open) in the seven–parish Northwest region have been deemed impassable due to winter weather conditions.

“It’s not safe for anybody to be out there,” said LA DOTD Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan.

She says crews have pre-treated the roads as much as they could and they are currently on standby because the weather won’t improve anytime soon.

“This is going to be the condition of the roadways, for the next two to three days or longer until the weekend when we starting seeing a warm-up happen.”

Experienced drivers are asking others who haven’t driven in these conditions to stay home.

“Somebody almost run me over already because he didn’t know what to do,” said Shreveport resident Burel Johnson. “You can’t stay on your brake, stay off your brake and steer the way you want your car to go.”

Johnson said he has not seen the weather like this since the 80s when the Red River froze.

“But it was wetter then and it was more dangerous and this powder you can drive on it if you know what you are doing.”

“Stay home, stay home, it’s not worth getting out,” said Humphery. “We do it because we have good insurance! No, we do it because we have a lot of fun and we’ve done this before but anybody else stays home.”

If you have to get out on the roads remember these tips from Louisiana State Police:

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

Be aware that ice may be difficult to see and is especially likely to be present on overpasses, bridges and shady spots on the roadway

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles as well as first responders

Move over or, if unable to move over, reduce speed for emergency vehicles on the shoulder

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

Drivers can find the most up-to-date road closure information by visiting www.511LA.org, calling 511, or downloading the Louisiana 511 smartphone app.