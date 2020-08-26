LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott to give Hurricane Laura response briefing at 12 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state’s ongoing response to Hurricane Laura at 12 p.m. Wednesday from the state’s alternate operations site in Austin.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, for the press conference.

Hurricane Laura, currently a Category 3 storm and continuing to intensify, was about 235 miles southeast from Galveston, the National Hurricane Center last reported at 10 a.m. It had maximum sustained winds at 125 mph and was moving toward the Texas/Louisiana border at about 16 mph, the center’s latest bulletin said.

Evacuees from Texas Gulf Coast cities have been flocking to Austin for refuge, so much that Austin’s hotel capacity was maxed out earlier Wednesday. That caused the evacuation intake center at the Circuit for the Americas to close briefly, but it has since reopened and is serving as a rest area for evacuees waiting for hotel space to open.

