Miller County EOC releases information, warns public about Hurricane Laura

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Office of Emergency Management in Miller County has released information about Hurricane Laura to its citizens in the four-state region.

According to Miller County EOC, Tropical Storm Laura has been upgraded to a hurricane and it is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and then lift north over our area sometime Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Miller County EOC says specific impacts could be felt as early as Wednesday and will be determined by Laura’s track northward from Louisiana and Texas into Arkansas. The full impact is expected Thursday afternoon. Slight variations could alter the forecast, but confidence is increasing with the proposed path.

As of late, portions of southwest and western Arkansas have been running five to ten inches above average rainfall. Flash flooding will be a concern and even as Laura moves into Arkansas, it is likely to maintain tropical storm strength which means sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. 5% to 10% of the area could see 50 knots (58mph) wind in Miller County.

“Since we have endured heavy rainfall recently, we could see downed trees due to a saturated ground,” said OEM Director Joe Bennett.

“There is a possibility of four-six inches of rainfall depending on how fast the storm moves through our area, so flash flooding could occur between Thursday morning from 7 a.m. to Friday morning at 7 a.m.”

The NWS is not calling for much tornadic activity, but these storms tend to spur off tornadoes. However, that may be expected north and northeast of the area.

“At this time no arrangements have been made with area shelter locations to open, but OEM has been in contact with the Red Cross to prepare if Red Cross shelters are needed,” said Bennett.

Other area shelters and churches who wish to open are encouraged to contact OEM Director Joe Bennett. OEM will generate a list of shelters and put that info out via media, social media, and radio. OEM is preparing for the eventual influx of people escaping the storms in the south, so area hotels are encouraged to lift any restrictions to out of state citizens.

Prepare now with access to weather information via NOAA weather radio, weather updates on TV/radio, and updated social media posts.

