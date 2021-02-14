Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Multiple big rigs in Tyler overturn in highway crashes amid icy conditions across Texas

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KXAN) — Troopers in Tyler, Texas, are currently responding to multiple crashes, where at least seven big rigs have overturned on Interstate Highway 20.

According to Texas DPS, the crashes involved several truck tractors towing semi-trailers, which are currently blocking both east and westbound traffic.

It’s not yet known confirmed that the crashes were caused by ice on the roads, but Texas DPS is reminding drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving — and to avoid driving if possible.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss