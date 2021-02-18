Multiple crashes bring traffic to a standstill on I-20, please avoid travel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 20 after accumulated ice and snow caused multiple accidents Thursday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and The Louisiana State Police are reporting numerous accidents and stalled vehicles on I-20 and are asking drivers to avoid the interstate if possible.

LADOTD advises motorists to use US 80 for eastbound and westbound traffic. Southbound traffic may use US 71 (or I-49 south of Bert Kouns) to I-10 to continue eastbound or westbound.

Louisiana State Police ask that motorists avoid the following areas in they must travel on I-20:

I-20 Eastbound in Caddo Parish near the city limits of Greenwood at milepost 5

I-20 Westbound at the parish line of Bossier and Caddo crossing the Red River Bridge

I-20 Westbound in Bienville Parish approximately 3 miles west of Arcadia

I-20 Both Eastbound and Westbound east of Ruston