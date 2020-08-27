Natchitoches agencies, citizens come together in clean-up effort

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish agencies and private citizens were out early Thursday afternoon in a coordinated effort to repair damages left after Hurricane Laura to clear roadways and help citizens, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Men and women were out clearing roadways of debris and beginning the arduous task of moving what the Sheriff’s Office describes as hundreds of trees down in the parish.

Adding to the danger and the difficulty, some trees contained utility lines, which will require electric companies to confirm which lines are hot, and which are safe to remove out of harms’ way.

Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright and Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams are involved in some early damage assessments, and NPSO deputies are reporting damages throughout the parish which includes trees on homes, roofs blown off homes, trees on vehicles and more as they go along.











In addition to the NPSO deputies, the Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Louisiana Army National Guard, Natchitoches Police, Natchitoches Parish fire districts and Highway Department, Natchitoches City Public Works and Natchitoches City Utilities, along with SWEPCO, the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development and private citizens are assisting.

