NWS: Friday night storm had winds equivalent to EF1 tornado

(KTAL/KMSS) – The storm survey team with the National Weather System in Shreveport reported Saturday that Friday night’s storm had strong straight-line winds that were equivalent to an EF1 tornado.

As of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, there were more than 2,340 SWEPCO customers without power across East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Click here for the latest outage information.

Our storm survey team has concluded the damage in Linden, TX, from last night's storm was the result of straight-line winds estimated at 90 mph. That's equivalent to an EF1 tornado.



The team is still out assessing damage in other portions of Northeast Texas. — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) April 25, 2020

Trees and power lines have been reported down, especially along Texas State Highway 11 between Linden and Hughes Springs, where there were reports a tree fell into a home, and at least one vehicle was damaged when strong winds brought down a nearby cinderblock wall.

Storm damage was also reported in Carterville, Texas in Cass Co., northwest of Linden.

From East Texas to North Bossier, hail ranging from pea to softball-sized fell in some areas.

“Friday night was a one of those rare nights of weather that we’ve experienced here across the ArkLaTex,” said KTAL NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren.

“In terms of the hail, I’ve been here for more than a couple decades, and I’ve never seen the hail that we’ve seen here, as widespread as we’ve seen it, as long-lasting as we’ve seen it than we have tonight across the ArkLaTex.”

