Over 4,000 residents still without power in Red River, Sabine Parishes

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Over 4,000 residents are still without power in Red River and Sabine Parishes due to the winter storm.

While Cleco crews are making progress restoring electricity, some customers may experience new power outages due to an overnight freeze.

Power outages as of 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18:

DeSoto Parish – 427

– 427 Natchitoches Parish – 394

– 394 Red River Parish – 619

– 619 Sabine Parish – 3,189

Winter storm damage/Photo Courtesy: Cleco

Cleco has restored power to approximately 13,000 customers since the second winter storm moved across the company’s service territory Wednesday.

Cleco Director of Distribution Operations and Emergency Management James Lass said, “While repairs are ongoing and restoration is underway, we do expect there will be power outages into the weekend for some customers,” said Lass.

How to report a power outage:

Online through MyAccount at cleco.com, Contact Us form on cleco.com, direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower, or call (800) 622-6537.

Key Points:

This is the second winter storm to impact Cleco’s service territory in the same week.

Sabine and Red River are among the hardest hit parishes

Primary cause of power outages is ice on tree limbs and power lines.

When trees fall on power lines, they have to be removed, and the lines have to be picked up, repaired, or replaced.

Cleco serves a lot of heavily wooded, rural areas; and iced over or slick road conditions are challenging for crews.

For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.