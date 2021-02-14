Plumbers want people to heed to winter weather to avoid costly repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the threat of single-digit temperatures approaching Monday night, plumbers want to urge people around the Ark-La-Tex to heed the warning of winter weather, as repairs can cost thousands of dollars.

Plumbers want all residents to be smart and take precautions so that they won’t be victims of pipes bursting inside and outside of their homes, saying this area hasn’t seen this type of weather in decades.

Mike Tilton, owner of Mike Tilton Quality Plumbing, said southerners are not used to this type of weather. “This deep freeze for this long is going to put people in a bind.” Tilton said.

Robert Brown, who owns Robert Brown Plumbing, said he’s seen accidents happen that could have been prevented if people just paid attention to the warning.

“It was around Christmas time that year and people had all kinds of pipes freezing and busting because it got down to eight degrees and it stayed that way,” Brown said. He said the cold weather affects everyone, regardless of where they live. He said regardless of whether people live in apartments or houses, they need to keep water running because wherever they live, if they don’t, “its going to freeze.”

And Tilton said the price tag for a house with multiple bathrooms that needs to be completely re-piped could cost as much as $2,000 to $3,000 for parts and labor.

Both plumbers said with the winter weather mix they aren’t sure when they would be available to fix any repairs if the worst were to come. Brown said there are only so many plumbers in town and they’re all busy. Also, when the streets are bad, it’s hard to get there, warning that some people could go without water for days waiting for repairs.

In addition to keeping faucets running, they encourage people to open cabinet doors to expose pipes to the heat, and to wrap hydrants and faucets outside.