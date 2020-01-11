Power outages & updates

Severe Weather Tools

As storms are rolling into the ArkLaTex, power outages are being reported across the area.

SWEPCO:

  • Bowie County 396
  • Little River County 414
  • Bossier Parish 135
  • Webster Parish 31

