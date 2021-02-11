ArkLaTex prepares for winter weather

(KTAL/KMSS) — Officials in the ArkLaTex are making preparations for a potential winter storm that could impact their service territories, citizens, and pets in the upcoming weekend.

According to Cleco, Louisiana could be among a large number of states impacted by snow, ice, and low temperatures beginning Friday, Feb. 12, and continuing through next week.

The energy company says their crews and contractors across the state are on standby in case the storm impacts customers and leads to power outages. Cleco says they also have secured additional crews in the northern part of their service territory where the chance for inclement weather is more likely.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released a statement Thursday, saying they are preparing to respond in the event of adverse weather as well.

DOTD will have crews out scouting the roadways and bridges and will be prepared to respond, if necessary.

Supply inventories and equipment have been checked, and crews will be available to monitor bridges and elevated sections of roadways when safe to do so in order to perform emergency winter weather operations as necessary.

DOTD says they are prepared to close bridges and elevated sections of roadway that are deemed unsafe when resources and worker safety allows. Drivers are advised to be aware that some bridges and roadways may become unsafe for travel before a closure notice is issued. Drivers should not be on the roadway during hazardous driving conditions.

SWEPCO is encouraging residents to be prepared for the wintry storm and to be prepared for power outages.

“Snow and ice can cause problems for the electric system because their weight brings down trees and power lines, and snow- or ice-covered roads slow our ability to get to the damaged poles, transformers, and wires,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.

“In addition, continued low temperatures can cause storm recovery problems for several days.”

With unusually cold conditions headed into the NWLA region, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is warning pet owners that leaving pets outside in extreme weather without food, water, and shelter can be a crime.

“It’s neglect, plain and simple,” said Sheriff Prator.

“I am strongly recommending that if you have a pet that usually stays outdoors, find a place now that they can be safe and warm. As they say, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.”

Below is a list of tips Sheriff Prator says pet owners should do:

Provide proper shelter indoors or in a garage.

Remove common poisons like antifreeze or anti-freeze spills, which have a sweet taste to pets but can be deadly.

Remember that warm engines in parked cars attract cats and small wildlife, who may crawl up under the hood. To avoid injuring any hidden animals, bang on your car’s hood to scare them away before starting your engine.

CenterPoint Energy is offering these tips to ensure a safe and warm home as temperatures plummet:

Make sure your heating system is working properly . Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation.

. Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation. Use space heaters safely . Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

. Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating. Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms . These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace, or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.

. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace, or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year. Immediately report a suspected gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786. Don’t use electric switches, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car, or do anything that could cause a spark.

Here are some winter storm preparation tips given by electric company officials:

Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication, and a first aid kit.

Charge cell phones, tablets, and laptops.

Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.