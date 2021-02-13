Radar

Proper ways to protect your plants and pipes during frigid temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the frigid temps move into the area, experts are warning you to cover your plants and wrap your pipes.

You often hear it, but do you actually know how to do? Experts say, it’s not rocket science and in fact, it’s quite simple.

“Covering your plants is just what it sounds like. You are covering your plants to protect them from the frost. Some people might use old bedding and old blankets that they have” said Kathryn Daigrepont, Greenhouse Manager at Billy Heroman’s.

Daigrepont said, the process is just as easy as it sounds.

“Drape it over and make sure it’s covering it all the way down to the ground, stake it in and use loose like bricks or things you have around the house just to make sure it’s being held down properly” said Daigrepont

The same goes for your pipes.

“There’s a thing you can buy which is the foam that you can get from any hardware store or if you can’t get those, then wrap them with towels” said Samuel Plaisance, Owner of Attaboy Plumbing Inc.

You can also tape shirts or zip tie cloth because they all serve the same purpose.

“What you’re trying to do is prevent the freezing, the actual wind shear from getting to the pipes” said Plaisance

Plumbers also recommend leaving the water dripping because moving water is harder to freeze and once the colder temperatures are gone.

“Go ahead and pull the covers off, so long as the next night is still supposed to be above freezing” said Daigrepont.

