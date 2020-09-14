WATCH LIVE: Edwards set for 2 p.m briefing as Sally strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What was Tropical Storm Sally has rapidly strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph max sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center, with additional strengthening expected.

11 AM CDT UPDATE: NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that #Sally has strengthened into a hurricane with 85 mph max sustained winds. Special advisory to follow shortly. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/elyQPCgELT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2020

Sally continues to churn northward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, increasing the risk of heavy rain and dangerous storm surge before an expected strike as a Category 2 hurricane in southern Louisiana.

A Hurricane Warning for Sally is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, including New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a media briefing with the latest on the state’s preparations for the storm at 2 p.m.

