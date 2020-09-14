Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

WATCH LIVE: Edwards set for 2 p.m briefing as Sally strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What was Tropical Storm Sally has rapidly strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph max sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center, with additional strengthening expected.

Sally continues to churn northward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, increasing the risk of heavy rain and dangerous storm surge before an expected strike as a Category 2 hurricane in southern Louisiana.

A Hurricane Warning for Sally is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, including New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a media briefing with the latest on the state’s preparations for the storm at 2 p.m.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

