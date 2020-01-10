Several ArkLaTex schools reschedule activities due to severe weather threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several schools around the ArkLaTex will be rescheduling after-school activities for later dates due to warnings of inclement weather.

Below is a list by state of local area schools’ closures and rescheduled activities.

LOUISIANA

Bossier Parish: All after-school activities canceled.

Caddo Parish: All after-school activities canceled.

Desoto Parish: All after-school activities canceled.

Webster Parish: All after-school activities canceled.

TEXAS

Marshall ISD: Varsity girls and boys teams to play Pine Tree at starting at 4:30 p.m. today. All soccer games have been canceled.

Liberty Eylau ISD: JV and Varsity girls to play Pittsburg starting at 3:00 p.m. on Jan 11.

Pleasant Grove ISD: All Boys basketball game canceled for today. Varsity and JV girls will play on Jan. 11 starting at 3:00 p.m.

Atlanta ISD: No JV games to be played. Varsity girls and boys will be beginning at 4:00 p.m. today.

Linden Kildare ISD: All basketball games have been postponed. Varsity girls and boys will play on Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

New Boston ISD: All games canceled. JV Boys, Varsity boys and girls to play on Jan. 11 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dekalb ISD: All games canceled. All basketball teams play on Jan.11 starting at 4:00 p.m.

Hooks ISD: All games canceled. All teams will play on Jan.11 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Redwater ISD: All after-school activities canceled. High school Varsity girls and boys basketball teams play on Jan.11 starting at 12:00 p.m.

Maud ISD: All after-school activities canceled.

Detroit ISD: All students will be released at 2:00 p.m. JV games have been canceled. Varsity girls and boys to play today starting at 3:00 p.m.

James Bowie ISD: All games canceled. Varsity girls and boys to play Jan.11 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Clarksville ISD: All students will be released at 2:00 p.m. All basketball games have been postponed. Varsity girls and boys will play on Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

ARKANSAS

Texarkana Arkansas ISD: All basketball games canceled. Varsity girls and boys to play on Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Dierks ISD: All basketball games will begin at 4:30 today. The Junior High tournament is rescheduled for Jan. 16. These games will be played at the same time on the 16th.

Foreman ISD: JV boys, Varsity girls and boys basketball games to begin at 4:30 today.

Fouke ISD: Varsity girls and boys basketball games will begin at 5:00 p.m. today.

Genoa Central ISD: Varsity girls and boys basketball games will begin at 5:00 p.m. today.

Horatio ISD: Junior High tournament is rescheduled for Jan. 16. These games will be played at the same time on the 16th.

Lafayette County ISD: All basketball games canceled. All games have been rescheduled for Feb. 6 starting at 4:30 at Cougar arena.

Nashville ISD: All after-school activities canceled.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.