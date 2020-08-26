SFD: Have an escape plan – tips on coping with potentially turbulent weather

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Laura in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (NOAA via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the weather becomes potentially turbulent due to the effects of Hurricane Laura, the Shreveport Fire Department is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution be safe in or around high water, downed power lines, fallen trees and all unstable structures.

In addition, the SFD has issued the following directives to help people stay safe:

Have an escape plan.

Stay indoors and away from windows, as strong winds may cause blowing debris.

Avoid unstable structures and seek safe shelter in a sturdy structure.

Have a flashlight available in each room of the home.

Have drinking water and non-perishable foods to last up to three days in case of outages.

Keep a cell phone nearby to call 9-1-1 if needed.

If water begins to enter your home, immediately shut off all electricity.

If you must leave your home, avoid downed power lines.

If a vehicle is incapacitated because of a lightning strike, stay in the vehicle and call 9-1-1.

Do not drive vehicles through water…”turn around, don’t drown.”

Avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas.

If advised by authorities to evacuate, follow instructions and do it!

