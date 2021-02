SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport church is taking steps to protect people from the freezing temperatures.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Little Union Baptist Church on 1846 Milam St.

If you or someone you know needs shelter call (318) 453-0652 or (318) 675-9698.

If you would like to donate or assist please contact (318) 344-9754 or (318) 990-9617.