Shreveport police chief offers safety suggestions to residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a briefing on the status of Hurricane Laura, now a Category 3 storm hours away from landfall on the Louisiana coast and still gathering strength

The briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Watch it on KTAL and KMSS, streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.