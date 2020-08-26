Shreveport police chief offers safety suggestions to residents

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is urging everyone to be prepared for the dangerous weather that is expected to arrive in our area in the next 24 hours.
Raymond offered the following safety suggestions.
“Turn around, don’t drown”
- Stay inside and off the roadway if possible. People who must travel who encounter an area of high water should not attempt to drive through it. The water may be deeper than it looks and could be moving swiftly.
- It takes just 12 inches of water to carry away most vehicles and two feet of water will carry trucks and large SUV’s away. It is never safe to drive in floodwaters.
- It is just as important to avoid walking through swift moving water. Just six inches of water can knock an adult off their feet and potentially carry them away. Stay away from drainage ditches. These can be attractive swimming spots for children following floods. The fast-moving water partnered with debris can be deadly. Keep children away from flooded ditches.
Power Outages
- With projected winds of up to 80 MPH or higher, power outages are likely. Do not approach a downed power line.
- People should make sure they have enough water, baby formula, non-perishable food items, flashlights and batteries to get through at least three days.
Sandbags
- Sandbags are still available from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 3825 Mansfield Road. They will be available by noon Wednesday. Call at 673-6337 for more information. The Caddo Parish Commission also will have sandbags available at 1701 Monty Street during the same hours. Both locations limit sandbags to 25 per vehicle.
Secure Your Property
- Secure all outdoor yard items so that they do not blow away. They could be destroyed or damage other property.
- Residents who live on or near lakes should put their boats on a trailer if possible. People with boats who don’t have boathouse storage and plan to keep boats on the water anchor your boat and position the bow of the boat toward the prevailing winds. Store all kayaks, deck furniture, etc. indoors if possible or secure it so it will not be blown into the water.
Pets
- Last but certainly not least, bring your pets indoors during inclement weather. They will be frightened and could drown or be harmed by moving debris.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.