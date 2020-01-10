SporTran to stop bus services at 9 p.m. due to severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran will stop all transit services at 9:00 p.m. on Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of severe weather in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
The transit service stated in a tweet Friday afternoon that normal hours will resume Saturday morning, Jan. 11 unless otherwise is announced.
The City of Shreveport says “Citizens, due to the threat of inclement weather tonight, SporTran Transit will not be running after 9 p.m. Please stay safe and check the local weather for the latest updates.”
