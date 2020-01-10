Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app

Submit Weather Pics

SporTran to stop bus services at 9 p.m. due to severe weather

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran will stop all transit services at 9:00 p.m. on Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of severe weather in the Shreveport-Bossier area.  

The transit service stated in a tweet Friday afternoon that normal hours will resume Saturday morning, Jan. 11 unless otherwise is announced.

The City of Shreveport says “Citizens, due to the threat of inclement weather tonight, SporTran Transit will not be running after 9 p.m. Please stay safe and check the local weather for the latest updates.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories