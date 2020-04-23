Storms bring flash flooding around the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Storms brought flash flooding to parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday, leaving streets covered with water and creating a hazard for drivers.

Heavy winds and rain pounded the Shreveport Bossier area, and by 6:30 p.m. and Bossier, by 6:30 p.m., Shreveport police were reporting Youree Drive and Kings Highway were 95 percent under water all the way to Southfield, and police had to shut down the entrance to the Anderson Island neighborhood at East Washington and Youree Drive.

The story was the same all over Shreveport, as police and rescue units raced to try to get barricades up on flooded streets that stretched from the most southern neighborhoods all the way through the downtown area and out to Highway 71 all the way to the city limits in north Shreveport.

Cars were flooded out all over town, and though some drivers escaped, others had to be rescued. In addition, there were several minor accidents, and a number of cars and trucks ended up in ditches, some still running, but without drivers inside.

Heavy winds caused a number of trees to fall into roadways, and SWEPCO reported outages all over town due to downed lines.

As darkness fell, police and rescue units were still scrambling to get barricades up in areas where roadways were blocked with trees, a difficult task in areas where the power was out and there was little light.

Around 5:45 p.m. a fire broke out after a two-story home in the 2200 block of Creswell was struck by lightening, and another fire broke out in a residence in the 2900 block of Frederick during the height of the storm, around 6:20, though it was not attributed to the storm.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow morning. Soils are saturated from heavy rain Sunday, and any rain today will quickly runoff into streets, streams, making flood-prone areas susceptible to high water. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday night.

