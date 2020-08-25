SWEPCO advising customers to plan ahead as Hurricane Laura approaches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. is telling customers to plan ahead as Hurricane Laura is expected to impact the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday.

“Restoring power after the hurricane passes could take multiple days,” SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations Drew Seidel said in a statement Tuesday.

“We will make every effort to get the lights back on as soon as possible, and we want our customers to be prepared.”

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast in northwest and central Louisiana and East Texas from late Wednesday through Thursday. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts and rain on Thursday are likely near Texarkana and possible near Fayetteville, Arkansas.

SWEPCO says they have secured more than 1,000 line and tree personnel to assist company crews in responding to power outages that may be caused by Hurricane Laura across the company’s three-state service territory.

SWEPCO says they will position crews to safely restore power to customers as quickly as possible.

Customers should assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines and report it immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.

SWEPCO says if you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

