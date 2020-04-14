SWEPCO announces estimated time for restoration of power in Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS/KHSV) – Tuesday morning, SWEPCO announced the final number of power outages in the Ark-La-Tex, along with when power is expected to be restored in the three-state area.

Below are number of customers without power by state, with the estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in those cities and their surrounding communities. SWEPCO says these are a maximum estimate, and power may be restored sooner.

Texas

· Gilmer – 2,385 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

· Gladewater – 4,234 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

· Kilgore – 1,318 – 10 p.m. Tuesday

· Longview – 10,039 – 12 noon Thursday

· Marshall – 742 – 10 p.m. Tuesday

· Mineola – 2,194 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

Louisiana

· Bossier City – 407 – 5 p.m. Tuesday

· Haughton – 1,852 – 10 p.m. Tuesday

· Shreveport – 4,483 – 10 p.m. Wednesday

Arkansas

· Nashville – 571 – 11:59 p.m. (midnight) Tuesday

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, approximately 29,700 customers remained without power after three waves of severe storms swept across SWEPCO’s service territory on Easter Sunday. At the peak of the outages, 64,000 customers were without power.

The current outages include 21,200 customers in Texas, 7,900 in Louisiana and 600 in Arkansas.

The first line of storms left 22,000 customers without power Sunday morning, mostly in Texas and Louisiana.

By Sunday afternoon, power had been restored to 14,000 customers, but during the afternoon and late evening, more storms struck Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, pushing the total number of customers without power up to 64,000 by 9 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, the storms, with high winds and lightning, heavily damaged SWEPCO’s electric system with multiple broken poles and wires down in many locations across three states, making overall storm restoration a multiple-day effort.

