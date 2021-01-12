SWEPCO crews still working through central Louisiana and E. Texas after winter storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO says their crews are still working through slush and mud in central Louisiana to get to some of the heavily affected areas after Sunday’s winter storm, and they are making significant progress in East Texas.

Heavy wet, snow brought down trees and power lines in rural Central Louisiana, slowing power restoration to SWEPCO customers, according to Southwestern Electric Power Co. Estimated restoration times for Central Louisiana have been moved to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In East Texas, crews have made significant progress restoring power. Estimated restoration times for customers in Longview, Marshall and Carthage have been moved from Wednesday night to this evening.

“The quickest way to get restoration estimates for your home or business is to enroll in outage alerts through SWEPCO’s website,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, about 9,000 customers remained without power as crews continued to work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service. More than 400 tree and line personnel from SWEPCO, its sister company Public Service of Oklahoma, and outside contract crews continue to work to restore service. As work wraps in Northwest Louisiana, crews will move south to join those already deployed in Central Louisiana.

At the peak early Monday morning, about 60,400 customers were without power in Louisiana and East Texas.

SWEPCO estimates most Louisiana customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday and the majority of East Texas customers by 10 p.m. Tuesday. The following are updated estimated times of restoration by community. Estimates are for 95% of customers who can take power. Many customers’ power will be restored sooner.