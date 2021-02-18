SWEPCO crews working to restore power to 23,000 customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO crews are currently working to restore power to 23,000 customers who lost electricity due to the winter storm.

According to SWEPCO officials, many of the residents who are without power are in DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine Parishes which are the same areas that were hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Power outage update as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18:

Louisiana

Bossier – 1,343

Caddo – 565

DeSoto – 3,328

Natchitoches – 5,444

Red River – 2,441

Sabine – 5,184

Webster – 360

Texas

Panola – 287

Shelby – 1,985

SWEPCO wants everyone to know that power restoration is going to be slow process.

SWEPCO Communications Director Carey Sullivan said, “We’re working hard to assess the damage; we know it’s going to be a multi-day restoration. So, we really need your patience as we wait for these roads to clear.

At this time there are no rolling power outages. The current outages are due to power lines and trees falling.

Sullivan said, “We still ask that you conserve energy, but the situation with the electricity supply is not as dire as it was earlier in the week.”

A major challenge SWEPCO crews are facing right now is getting to the communities due to downed trees and power lines.

Sullivan added, “The biggest problem is just trying to travel to those affected areas, first to assess the damage.”

There are 2400 SWEPCO personnel on standby to restore power and more are on the way.

SWEPCO is thankful to all of its customers for their patience and encourages everyone to keep conserving power.