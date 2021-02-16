SWEPCO: Emergency controlled outages again in effect

SWEPCO is once again temporarily interrupting power to parts of its service territory in an emergency procedure prompted by extreme winter temperatures, according to the utility.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO is once again temporarily interrupting power to parts of its service territory in an emergency procedure prompted by extreme winter temperatures, according to the utility.

The controlled outages come at the request of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the regional organization that manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states in an effort to reduce load on the electric system and prevent wider area outages.

“System-wide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of approximately 42 gigawatts (GW) due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas,” the SPP said early Tuesday morning, declaring a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert.

SWEPCO, Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative, Inc., and the Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative are among the utilities in the region and are either preparing to temporarily interrupt power to parts of their service territories or are already implementing them in some areas as they did Monday when the alert level rose to 3 before dropping back to level 2 later in the afternoon.

“We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region,” the SPP said in a statement released early Tuesday morning. “This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole. Individuals in the SPP service territory should take steps to conserve energy use and follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding conservation, local conditions and the potential for outages to their homes and businesses.”

SWEPCO says it rotates the areas affected by the controlled outages so that no customers are without service for more than a few hours whenever possible. Hospitals and public service facilities are excluded from the controlled outages.

SWEPCO and other power companies are still asking customers to continue energy conservation efforts and warn that they should be prepared for electric service outages as the emergency continues in the next few days.

As of 8:11 a.m., there were more than 44,000 customers without power in SWEPCO’s Louisiana service territory, with more than 19,600 out in Caddo and nearly 18,000 out in Bossier parish. Another 20,000 were without power in SWEPCO’s Texas territory, including some 2,600 in Bowie and Cass counties and 2,600 combined in Panola and Harrison counties.

