Southwest Power Pool initiates controlled outages to reduce strain on system

(KTAL/KMSS) – Power providers that serve customers in the ArkLaTex are implementing controlled outages at the request of the Southwest Power Pool in an effort to reduce the load on the electric system and prevent wider area outages due to the winter storm blanketing the region.

The Southwest Power Pool is the regional organization that manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states. The SPP made the decision to go to Level 3 on Monday morning due to extreme cold and a large increase in energy usage. Level 3 signals its operations reserves are below the required minimum.

“SPP has directed its member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service if necessary,” according to a statement from the organization.

“Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid,” said SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer Lanny Nickell.

However SPP said, if necessary, it will “instruct our members’ transmission system operators to reduce electricity demand by an amount needed to prevent further and uncontrolled power interruptions. Should that occur, individual utilities will determine how best to curtail their use by the required amount based on their own emergency operating plans.”

SWEPCO, Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative, Inc., and the Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative are among the utilities that are either preparing to temporarily interrupt power to parts of their service territories or are already implementing them in some areas.

A spokesperson for SWEPCO says they are rotating the areas affected by the controlled outages so no customers are not without service for more than a few hours whenever possible.

In an update just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative said, “the load is very tight but holding,” and asked customers to “keep up the good work on conserving. We cannot overstate how critical it is.”

“Many other areas in Texas are already experiencing rolling blackouts. We thank you for continuing to conserve to help us avoid this if at all possible. At this point, we are not experiencing rolling blackouts, and will inform you if those become necessary. “

To help, BCEC says all members should:

Turn thermostats to 68-degrees or below.

Turn off and unplug all non-essential electric appliances.

Avoid using any large appliances like washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, etc.

Large electricity consumers should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

If you do have an outage, please turn off the HVAC unit. This will help reduce high load as we try to restore. We know you want to get heat as soon as possible, but we are asking members to leave their heaters off for at least 20 minutes after power is restored.

“Lastly, we want member to know that as outages happen, we are addressing them as quickly as possible. The conditions slow our work tremendously, but we are doing everything we can to minimize outage times and restore service. We also want to thank everyone who is helping us through conservation. Hang in there and stay safe.”

“We are still awaiting instructions, but we would like to advise our Members to please begin to prepare for the possibility of outages as the emergency continues throughout the next few days,” said a post on the Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative Facebook page. “As we receive more information about those who might be affected we will post it to Facebook. For those on well water, we would like to advise you to fill a few buckets in case the water is needed to manually flush your toilets.

All of the companies are asking that those who continue to have service work to conserve energy.

NOTE: Some SWEPCO customers in East Texas and the Panhandle also may hear advisories from neighboring grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which serves much of the rest of the state. SWEPCO is not part of ERCOT. SWEPCO is part of SPP, which is a separate regional reliability grid.