SWEPCO issues emergency appeal to conserve electricity as winter weather moves in

As the ArkLaTex prepares for what could be the coldest winter weather in at least a decade, SWEPCO has taken steps to prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages that could come with the mix of freezing rain and sleet forecast over the weekend.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. is asking all customers to conserve electricity for the next 48 hours due to expected inclement weather moves in on the region.

Below are steps to reduce electricity:

Turn down the thermostat 2 to 3 degrees, especially overnight. (Consider wearing additional layers of clothing to remain comfortable.)

Set programmable thermostats to lower temperatures when no one is home.

Limit the use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.)

Avoid using unnecessary lighting and other electrical devices.

Open curtains on the sunny side of the house to warm up your home. If there’s no sun, close the shades to keep warm air inside.

SWEPCO customers in East Texas and the Panhandle also may hear advisories from neighboring grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which serves much of the rest of the state. SWEPCO is not part of ERCOT. SWEPCO is part of SPP, which is a separate regional reliability grid.