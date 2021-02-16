SWEPCO prepares for severe ice storm; asks customers to plan ahead

SWEPCO says it is preparing for a severe ice storm headed our way, assembling a power restoration workforce of more than 2,600 utility linemen, tree trimmers and support personnel from 15 states and Canada. Workers will be positioned in Shreveport, Natchitoches, Longview and Texarkana. (Source: Biskie Duncan/KTAL)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO is monitoring and planning for a second, potentially dangerous winter storm that may bring a mix of snow and more than half an inch of ice to the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially causing extended power outages.

According to a statement early Tuesday afternoon, the utility is assembling a power restoration workforce of more than 2,600 utility linemen, tree trimmers and support personnel from 15 states and Canada to assist company resources. Workers will be positioned in Shreveport, Natchitoches, Longview and Texarkana.

SWEPCO says there are several steps customers can take now, including:

Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage. Check with those who are elderly or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan in place.

Be sure to have an adequate supply of any medications and medical supplies, plus any supplies needed for babies and pets.

Charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items.

The warning and plea for preparation comes as utilities in the region comes amid intermittent controlled outages taken as emergency measures prompted by extreme winter temperatures in an attempt to reduce load on the power grid.

SWEPCO conducted temporary power interruptions Tuesday morning for about four hours before suspending the emergency measures while urging customers to conserve energy.

As of 10:30 a.m., #SWEPCO has stopped temporarily interrupting power to parts of its territory. Let’s work together to reduce our electricity use. Consider these tips below to help conserve energy. pic.twitter.com/1THZs5MiPm — SWEPCO (@SWEPCoNews) February 16, 2021

Additional information from SWEPCO:

Safety

Customers should assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Please report it immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

If your power goes out

If customers lose power, they should turn off heating, water heating and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30 to 45 minutes. Taking this step helps prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could result in a second outage.

How to report, track outages

Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account

More information on what do to prepare for an outage may be found at SWEPCO.com/Outages.

