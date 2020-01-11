Severe Weather Tools

Texarkana churches offer shelter to citizens in severe weather

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Churches in Fouke and Texarkana opened their doors for citizens that are seeking shelter during Friday’s severe storms.

The Miller County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Friday that the churches listed below will be opening their doors by 6 p.m.:

  • First Baptist Church
  • 201 N Lewis Street
  • Fouke, Ark.
  • United Pentecostal Church
  • 104 W Beech Street
  • Fouke, Ark.
  • LifeHouse Church
  • 915 East Street
  • Texarkana, Ark.

Trice school at 4505 Pinson and Union schools at 1701 Lineferry will be opened by the Texarkana Arkansas School District in the event of a tornado warning being issued by the National Weather Service.

