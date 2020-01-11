Texarkana churches offer shelter to citizens in severe weather

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Churches in Fouke and Texarkana opened their doors for citizens that are seeking shelter during Friday’s severe storms.

The Miller County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Friday that the churches listed below will be opening their doors by 6 p.m.:

First Baptist Church

201 N Lewis Street

Fouke, Ark.

United Pentecostal Church

104 W Beech Street

Fouke, Ark.

LifeHouse Church

915 East Street

Texarkana, Ark.

Trice school at 4505 Pinson and Union schools at 1701 Lineferry will be opened by the Texarkana Arkansas School District in the event of a tornado warning being issued by the National Weather Service.

