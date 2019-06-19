Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Storm damage and thousands without power after morning storms

Severe Weather

by: John Walton, Karen Edwards

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands are without power this morning after a line of storms continues to make its way across the region.

SWEPCO is reporting over five thousand customers are without power in Harrison County and over four thousand are without power in Bossier Parish and three thousand are without power in Caddo Parish.

There was a tornado warning issued in Harrison County, Texas. It expired at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The weather service says a firefighter reported a possible tornado hit a home in Nesbit, which is just west of Marshall.

The City of Marshall shared pictures of storm damage on its Facebook page. The damage is located on North Washington in the downtown area.

We’ve got a crew heading there. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

