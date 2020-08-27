Tips for staying safe during Hurricane Laura

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. today in Cameron Parish and is making its way towards the ArkLaTex. The Red Cross has put out the following tips for staying safe in a hurricane.

• Stay indoors.

• Don’t walk on beaches, riverbanks or in floodwaters.

• Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Do NOT use candles.

• Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest

information and updates.

• Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain

dangerous insects or animals.

• Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.

• Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water

can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

• If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and

move to higher ground.

• Don’t allow children to play in or near floodwater.

• Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, canyons,

washes, etc. can become filled with water.

