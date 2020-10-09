Tracking the Tropics: Delta nearing Louisiana coast as Category 2 hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Delta maintained Category 3 strength Friday morning as it continued its trek over the Gulf of Mexico and toward the northern Gulf Coast but weakened to a strong Category 2 Friday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said Delta had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph at 5 a.m. ET. By 11 a.m., it had weakened just slightly to maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It continued weakening and was downgraded to a Category 2 with 110 mph maximum sustained winds at 2 p.m. ET.

Delta is about 80 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana and is moving north at 14 mph. It’s expected to bring hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge to parts of the northern Gulf Coast in the coming hours.

At 1 p.m. ET, the NHC said a site along the coast near the Texas and Louisiana border reported sustained winds of 45 mph and a gust of 59 mph. A buoy in Galveston reported a peak sustained wind of 52 mph and a gust of 60 mph.

Delta is forecast to make landfall along the coast of southwestern Louisiana late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening. It will then move across central and northeastern Louisiana into Saturday morning. Once it starts moving inland, rapid weakening is forecast.

The NHC warned that life-threatening storm surge is expected near and east of where Delta makes landfall. The highest inundation is forecast to reach 7 to 11 feet and is expected somewhere along the coast between Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and Morgan City, Louisiana.

“Water levels in this area will rise quickly this afternoon and evening as Delta approaches and efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” forecasters said.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to cause significant flash flooding and minor to major river flooding in parts of Louisiana on Friday and Saturday. The NHC said additional flooding is expected across parts of the central Gulf Coast and into the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Storm Surge Warning in effect for:

High Island, Texas to the Mouth of the Pearl River including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay and Lake Borgne

Hurricane Warning in effect for:

High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for:

West of High Island to Sargent, Texas

East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River including New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August. More than 6,600 Laura evacuees remain in hotels around the state, mainly in New Orleans, because their homes are too heavily damaged to return.