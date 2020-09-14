Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally reaches Cat 2 strength, track shifts east as it approaches Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sally is taking aim at the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100 mph.

Hurricane Sally is just one of several systems churning in an extremely active Atlantic basin. We’re also keeping an eye on Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky and Tropical Depression Rene as well as disturbance and a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days.

Here are the latest updates on the systems being tracked:

Hurricane Sally

Sally became the seventh hurricane of 2020 on Monday morning and has been rapidly gaining strength as it moves slowly over the north Central Gulf.

Sally reached Category 2 strength at 5 p.m. ET with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It’s about 105 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The NHC also updated Sally’s track at 5 p.m., showing a shift to the east and a slower movement to the west-northwest.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding to the northern Gulf Coast as soon as Monday night and Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Fourchon, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in Florida

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne

Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City, Louisiana to the Navarre in Florida

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama Border to Indian Pass Florida

East of Navarre, Florida to Indian Pass, Florida

Hurricane Paulette

Paulette reached Category 2 strength as it started moving away from Bermuda Monday morning. It was still battering the island with hurricane-force winds and torrential rains.

As of 5 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and is about 160 miles north-northeast of Bermuda. It’s moving north-northeast at about 15 mph. Forecasters expert Paulette to turn toward the northeast Monday night before turning toward the east-northeast Tuesday.

The Bermuda Weather Service dropped all coastal watches and warnings for the island territory Monday evening.

Rene

As of 5 p.m. ET, Rene has dissipated. Remnants are moving west-northwest with 30 mph winds.

Tropical Storm Teddy

Tropical Storm Teddy formed in the Atlantic Monday morning from Tropical Depression 20 and is forecast to reach hurricane strength later this week, the National Hurricane Center said. Teddy is the earliest “T” named storm on record in the Atlantic basin.

Teddy is gaining strength and has maximum wind speeds of 50 mph as of 5 p.m. ET, according to the NHC. It’s about 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west at about 14 mph.

The NHC says Teddy will strengthen steadily in the coming days. It’s expected to become a hurricane Tuesday and could reach major hurricane strength by Thursday, according to the latest NHC advisory.

Tropical Storm Vicky

Tropical Depression 21 strengthened into Tropical Storm Vicky Monday morning, but it is expected to be a short-lived system. The NHC’s 5 p.m. ET advisory says Vicky will likely weaken overnight.

The storm has 45 mph maximum sustained winds as of 5 p.m. Monday and is about 430 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It’s moving northwest at about 7 mph and is expected to turn toward the northwest more Monday night.

Vicky is the twentieth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. There is now only one name left on this year’s list of hurricane names: Wilfred.

Once this year’s list of names runs out, storms will start being named after the letters in the Greek alphabet. The last year we reached the Greek alphabet was in 2005.

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are also watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and a tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa Monday.

The disturbance in the Gulf is a broad area of low pressure that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with a low chance of development. The NHC says upper-level winds will not be very conducive for the system to develop. Any potential development would happen slowly as the system moves southwestward, forecasters say.

The tropical wave being monitored is over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

“Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for slow development of the system this week as it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph,” the NHC’s 2 p.m. outlook said.

The wave has been given a low 20 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a medium 50 percent chance of formation through the next five days.