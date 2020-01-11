TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 closed in Webster Parish due to storm damage

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say storm damage has forced them to closed I-20 in both directions in Webster Parish.

I-20 is closed eastbound at mile-marker 49 and is closed westbound at mile-marker 52. Please avoid the area if possible.

Downed trees and power lines are reported across the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted at LA 532 (Dubberly) on I-20 West and LA 531 (Minden) on I-20 East.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.