TRAFFIC ALERT: I-49 closed due to storm debris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm debris has forced DOTD to shut down I-49 in both directions at Kings Highway in Shreveport.
DOTD expects it to remain closed throughout the day for storm-related debris removal.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
Other area roadways closed:
Bienville Parish:
- US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines
Claiborne Parish:
- LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines
Webster Parish:
- US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines
