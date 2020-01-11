Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app

Submit Weather Pics

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-49 closed due to storm debris

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm debris has forced DOTD to shut down I-49 in both directions at Kings Highway in Shreveport.

DOTD expects it to remain closed throughout the day for storm-related debris removal.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

Other area roadways closed:

Bienville Parish:

  • US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines

Claiborne Parish:

  • LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines

Webster Parish:

  • US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories