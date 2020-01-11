TRAFFIC ALERT: I-49 closed due to storm debris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm debris has forced DOTD to shut down I-49 in both directions at Kings Highway in Shreveport.

DOTD expects it to remain closed throughout the day for storm-related debris removal.

I-49 remains closed in both directions at Mile Marker 205. It is expected to remain closed throughout the day for storm-related debris removal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion remains minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 11, 2020

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

Other area roadways closed:

Bienville Parish:

US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines

Claiborne Parish:

LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines

Webster Parish:

US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines

