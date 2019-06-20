Tree falls on elderly couple’s home in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly couple is forced to repair their home after a storm hit south Bossier City Wednesday morning.



The couple were sitting in their living room at their home on Glen Road in the Shady Grove neighborhood, when part of that tree fell right on top their house around 7:30 am.

The couple is 90 and 93 years old.

Their family tells NBC 6 a part of tree in front of their home fell on the left side of their house.

The roof above the couple’s bedroom also collapsed.

The couple was not harmed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.