Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now transforms for campaign coverage as election approaches
- Attention Walmart shoppers: Reward offered for two females who failed to pay
- Step by Step guide on how to turn off Facebook voter registration prompts (WITH IMAGES)
- Orgeron: LSU QB Myles Brennan is “questionable” for the South Carolina game Saturday
- Patriotic Bossier City water tower wins People’s Choice Award, vying for 2020 Tank of the Year